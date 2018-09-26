Rashida Jones Secretly Gives Birth to Baby Boy: Find Out His Name!

Surprise! Rashida Jones is a new mom.

The Angie Tribeca actress secretly gave birth to her first child on August 22 in Los Angeles, E! News has learned. E! News has also exclusively learned the star welcomed a baby boy named Isaiah Jones Koenig.

This is the first child for Jones and her longtime beau, musician Ezra Koenig. Jones has not publicly confirmed the news. E! News has reached out to the star's rep for comment.

The ultra private pair seemed to confirm the romance rumors when they stepped out together at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2017.

On the subject of motherhood, Jones previously told The Guardian in 2014, "I'm happy, but the fact that I'm not married and don't have kids—it's taken me a long time to get to a place where I actually am OK with that, where I actually don't feel like I'm some sort of loser."