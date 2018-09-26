EXCLUSIVE!

Rashida Jones Secretly Gives Birth to Baby Boy: Find Out His Name!

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 9:47 AM

Rashida Jones

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Surprise! Rashida Jones is a new mom. 

The Angie Tribeca actress secretly gave birth to her first child on August 22 in Los Angeles, E! News has learned. E! News has also exclusively learned the star welcomed a baby boy named Isaiah Jones Koenig

This is the first child for Jones and her longtime beau, musician Ezra Koenig. Jones has not publicly confirmed the news. E! News has reached out to the star's rep for comment. 

The ultra private pair seemed to confirm the romance rumors when they stepped out together at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2017. 

On the subject of motherhood, Jones previously told The Guardian in 2014, "I'm happy, but the fact that I'm not married and don't have kids—it's taken me a long time to get to a place where I actually am OK with that, where I actually don't feel like I'm some sort of loser."

Photos

Celebrities' Surprise Pregnancies

Rashida Jones, Ezra Koenig

michael Buckner/WWD/Shutterstock

The 42-year-old actress, writer and producer, who was once engaged to musician Mark Ronson, also opened up to E! News about her outlook on marriage back in 2011. 

"Maybe never?" she said with a laugh when we asked when she would ever wed. 

"Marriage doesn't really buy you anything. I mean, Chris Messina, who is my co-star in this movie, is with my very close friend [producer Jennifer Todd]. They're not married, but they have two kids and they're wildly happy."

Wishing the famous new mama her own wild happiness with her little one. Congratulations to the new family of three!

Us Weekly was first to report the baby news. 

