Gisele Bündchen Reveals She Considered Suicide Years Ago

She said she sought professional help and was prescribed Xanax but did not want to rely on the medication. Bündchen then decided to change her eating and drinking habits and turned to yoga and meditation to combat stress. The supermodel and her husband are nowadays known for their strict but healthy diet.

"I had been smoking cigarettes, drinking a bottle of wine and three mocha Frappucinos every day, and I gave up everything in one day," she told People. "I thought, if this stuff is in any way the cause of this pain in my life, it's gotta go."

She also did some soul-searching and in 2005, she broke up with Leonardo DiCaprio after five years.

"Things can be looking perfect on the outside, but you have no idea what's really going on," the supermodel told People. "I felt like maybe it was time to share some of my vulnerabilities, and it made me realize, everything I've lived through, I would never change, because I think I am who I am because of those experiences."

