Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Making a Murderer and More Titles Coming to Netflix in October 2018

Netflix is gearing up for a spooktacular October.

The company just announced which titles will be joining its programming slate next month, including the previously announced premiere of its highly anticipated original series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the return of its popular true crime docuseries Making a Murderer.

There are plenty of other Halloween- and horror-themed offerings, of course.

Other titles on deck include ADAM SANDLER 100% Fresh, Billy Madison, Blazing Saddles, The Devil's Advocate, Gotham: Season 4, Marvel's Daredevil: Season 3, New York Minute, Pay It Forward and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Two of Kevin Hart's most popular comedy specials—Laugh at My Pain and Seriously Funny—will also become available to stream this fall.

Here is the complete list of titles that will become available to stream starting next month:

Available 10/1/18

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

The Dead Pool

The Devil's Advocate

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

The Green Mile

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

The Lake House

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

The NeverEnding Story

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She's Out of My League

The Shining

Sommersby

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Available 10/2/18

Joe Rogan: Strange Times

MeatEater: Season 7

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python's Life of Brian

Available 10/3/18

Truth or Dare

Available 10/4/18

Creeped Out

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

Available 10/5/18

Big Mouth: Season 2

Dancing Queen

Élite

Empire Games

Little Things: Season 2

Malevolent

Private Life

Super Monsters Save Halloween

Super Monsters: Season 2

The Rise of Phoenixes

YG Future Strategy Office

Available 10/6/18

Little Things: Season 1

Available 10/8/18

Disney's Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond

Available 10/9/18

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4

Available 10/10/18

22 July

Pacto de Sangue