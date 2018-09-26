Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Making a Murderer and More Titles Coming to Netflix in October 2018

Netflix is gearing up for a spooktacular October.

The company just announced which titles will be joining its programming slate next month, including the previously announced premiere of its highly anticipated original series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the return of its popular true crime docuseries Making a Murderer.

There are plenty of other Halloween- and horror-themed offerings, of course.

Other titles on deck include ADAM SANDLER 100% Fresh, Billy Madison, Blazing Saddles, The Devil's Advocate, Gotham: Season 4, Marvel's Daredevil: Season 3, New York Minute, Pay It Forward and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Two of Kevin Hart's most popular comedy specials—Laugh at My Pain and Seriously Funny—will also become available to stream this fall.

Here is the complete list of titles that will become available to stream starting next month:

Available 10/1/18

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

The Dead Pool

The Devil's Advocate

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

The Green Mile

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

The Lake House

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

The NeverEnding Story

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She's Out of My League

The Shining

Sommersby

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Available 10/2/18

Joe Rogan: Strange Times

MeatEater: Season 7

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python's Life of Brian

Available 10/3/18

Truth or Dare

Available 10/4/18

Creeped Out

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

Available 10/5/18

Big Mouth: Season 2

Dancing Queen

Élite

Empire Games

Little Things: Season 2

Malevolent

Private Life

Super Monsters Save Halloween

Super Monsters: Season 2

The Rise of Phoenixes

YG Future Strategy Office

Available 10/6/18

Little Things: Season 1

Available 10/8/18

Disney's Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond

Available 10/9/18

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4

Available 10/10/18

22 July

Pacto de Sangue

Available 10/11/18

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Schitt's Creek: Season 4

Available 10/12/18

Apostle

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil

Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

FightWorld

The Haunting of Hill House

The Kindergarten Teacher

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2

Available 10/15/18

Octonauts: Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments

Available 10/16/18

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up

Available 10/19/18

Accidentally in Love

Ask the Doctor

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series

Derren Brown: Sacrifice

Distrito Salvaje

Gnome Alone

Haunted

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2

Illang: The Wolf Brigade

Larva Island

Making a Murderer: Part 2

Marvel's Daredevil: Season 3

The Night Comes for Us

Wanderlust

Available 10/21/18

Robozuna

Available 10/23/18

ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH

Available 10/24/18

Bodyguard

Available 10/25/18

Great News: Season 2

Available 10/26/18

Been So Long

Castlevania: Season 2

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Dovlatov

Jefe

Shirkers

Terrorism Close Calls

Available 10/27/18

Girl From Nowhere

Available 10/28/18

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Available 10/30/18

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory

The Degenerates

Available 10/31/18

Goldie & Bear: Season 2

GUN CITY

For a complete list of titles leaving Netflix in October, click here.

