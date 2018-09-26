Christina Aguilera's Liberation Tour Kicks Off With a Marriage Proposal

Christina Aguilera, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Christina Aguilera's new album ends with a wedding song, but her Liberation Tour began with an epic proposal. Last night, at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla., she helped facilitate a once-in-a-lifetime moment after singing "Unless It's With You" in the 3,500 seat concert venue.

"What's happening here tonight?" Aguilera asked before inviting "two special people"— Ben Lear and Mike Kontomanolis—onto the onstage. "I want to share this with you guys," the singer said, addressing the audience. "I have a really special surprise that's happening tonight."

With tears in his eyes, Lear turned to Kontomanolis and said, "I could not have imagined you could have a better moment than [with] this woman, who has inspired you throughout your whole life and has brought you so many things." After he thanked Aguilera for "being an inspiration to not only everybody here, but to him," Lear turned back to Kontomanolis, got down on one knee and pulled an engagement ring out of his pocket. "You're kind, you're beautiful, you're loving," he said. "Six years ago, you proposed to me and you gave me the opportunity to say yes. Tonight, in front of Christina, I'm going to ask you the same question."

After Kontomanolis accepted, Aguilera squealed, "Oh, my God! Congratulations!"

Photos

Christina Aguilera's Best Looks

The Grammy winner, who'd met the couple backstage, then asked Kontomanolis, "Didn't you tell me you were a volunteer at my Back to Basics concert? He was the 'Nasty, Naughty Boy!'"

Still on cloud nine from Lear's proposal, Kontomanolis then thanked Aguilera. "You are so important to me. You've gotten me through so many important things," he said. "I don't know where I would be if I didn't have you and your music to lift me up and just carry me through."

Aguilera thanked the couple one more time, saying, "I wanted to share and dedicate this special moment to two people who have been tried and true through my life and supported me. So, I want to wish you guys the best of luck. Thank you so much! Muah! Congratulations, you guys!"

After they left the stage, Aguilera was on a high. "Should we celebrate this? Should we celebrate the love?" she asked, segueing into "Let There Be Love" from her Lotus album. "All right, guys: Let's turn this into a wedding reception," she yelled. "Let's have some fun tonight!"

Aguilera's Liberation Tour resumes Friday at the Mark G. Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J. The singer has a number of hits on the lineup, as well as new tracks from Liberation, including "Accelerate," "Ain't No Other Man," "Beautiful," "Can't Hold Us Down," "Deserve," "Dirty," "Fall in Line," "Fighter," "Genie in a Bottle," "Lady Marmalade," "Say Something" and "Sick of Sittin'."

