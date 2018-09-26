Jennifer Hudson Says It's Always Been Her Dream to Play Aretha Franklin

Jennifer Hudson is about to star in the role of a lifetime.

The singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about playing Aretha Franklin in an upcoming biopic.

Clive Davis confirmed Hudson had landed the role at the beginning of the year.

"It's always been my dream to play Aretha, and it's actually happening," the American Idol alumna told Ellen DeGeneres, noting that the film was already in early production.

In fact, she said Franklin had actually requested her for the role.

"It blows my mind," Hudson continued. "I've always looked up to Aretha and to portray her—I cannot even speak about it because it's like, 'Oh, that's a huge task.'"

Still, she knows condensing the career of the 18-time Grammy winner into a few short hours won't be easy.

"Think about it: It's not just two, three decades of a career," Hudson said. "This woman had a lifetime of a career. That's like 70 years. I cannot even begin to imagine how long it's going to take to cover."

"Well, 70 years," DeGeneres joked, adding that fans may never see the film.

However, Hudson seemed up for the challenge.

"I'll do it!" she said.