This Is Us Premiere: Hilarious, Heartbreaking, and Filled with New Questions

The rest of the premiere was less about mysteries and more about giving every actor some series-best stuff, either in terms of emotion or in terms of comedy. Randall (Sterling K. Brown) was straight up hilarious for most of the premiere, but he also got a seriously beautiful monologue in which he asked Deja if she wanted them to adopt her. Lyric Ross even held her own with Brown, eventually deciding that yes, she'd love to be adopted by the Pearsons.

Justin Hartley and Susan Kelechi Watson basically had their own little sitcom going as Beth swore on Oprah that she wouldn't bring up her suspicions that Kevin and Zoe were "knockin' boots," so of course, she immediately brought up her suspicions that Kevin and Zoe were knockin' boots. That part was hilarious, then even their comedy turned sweet with Beth telling Kevin how much she cared for him, and didn't want her cousin to eat him alive.