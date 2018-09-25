12 Luxurious Skincare Swaps for Fall

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 5:02 PM
We're fans of fall time, don't get us wrong, but we could do without the affect it has on our skin.
You know: suddenly dry, flaky and complexionless—yuck! OK, we'll reel it in on the drama, but looking less dewy than you want to is not a fun time. Luckily, there's a fix and it begins and ends with your cold weather skincare.
In the heat of summer, you were all about oil-free, lightweight products that wouldn't clog your pores. This season, think oppositely by layering on nutrient-rich oils, creams, masks and more. Seriously, the more hydration you can slather your skin with, the better.
Need some help getting pointed in the right direction? We're here to help.
BUY IT: Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $64
BUY IT: KATE SOMERVILLE® DermalQuench Wrinkle Warrior® Advanced Hydrating & Plumping Treatment, $98
BUY IT: TATA HARPER Restorative Eye Creme, $98
BUY IT: BY TERRY Hydra-Éclat Mask, $85
BUY IT: ILIA BEAUTY Balmy Days Lip Conditioner, $26
BUY IT: DR DENNIS GROSS C + Collagen Deep Cream, $72
BUY IT: UMA Absolute Anti-Aging Face Oil, $175
BUY IT: MURAD® Revitalixir Recovery Serum, $89
BUY IT: Indie Lee Stem Cell Serum, $135
BUY IT: STRIVECTIN® StriVectin-TL™ Tightening Neck Cream Plus, $95
BUY IT: Dr. Loretta Micro Peel Peptide Pads, $60
BUY IT: 3LAB Anti-Aging Oil, $300
We love these products, and we hope you do too.
