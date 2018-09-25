Will Smith Celebrated His 50th Birthday by Jumping Out of a Helicopter Over the Grand Canyon

Will Smith celebrated his 50th birthday by taking a huge leap.

In a video streamed on YouTube, Smith bungee jumped from a helicopter (heli-jump) over the Grand Canyon. It all started with a dare from Yes Theory. "I've had a whole lifetime of feeling squashed and squelched and controlled by fear," the actor said in a voice-over. "There's nothing worse than walking around scared."

Smith's entire family— including wife Jada Pinkett Smith, daughter Willow Smith and son Jaden Smith—all stood by his side as he prepared to take off. A pre-jump interview was given by fellow Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks in the show.

The Men in Black star and his family arrived in a camper van, which contains a certain nostalgic value for actor. Smith explained that he and his family first came to the Grand Canyon in 1976 in the same type of vehicle but his trip there as a kid instilled fear because of the height. Smith said fear was always a dominant emotion when he was a kid.

The 50-year-old has been documenting the days and months leading up to the epic jump. He posted a family photo on Tuesday and wrote, "My Squad holding me down for my big 5-0."

In another video, Smith called his pal and noted Mission: Impossible stunt helicopter pilot Tom Cruise for some help.