11 To-Die-For Pieces From the PrettyLittleThing x Ashley Graham Collab

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 8:44 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
There's one thing we can always count on and that's a good PrettyLittleThing collab.
It's no secret that our fave UK retailer always kills it with the celeb partnerships, and this saucy Ashley Graham collection is no exception.
The super-sexy and size-inclusive #EveryBODYinPLT collection just dropped, and, in true PrettyLittleThing fashion, there was an epic launch party at Los Angeles hot spot Delilah to kick things off. We met up with Ashley on the carpet, and she was pumped for the reveal. "I always feel like, as a curvy woman, I always want to show my curves off, and that's exactly what I wanted to do with PrettyLittleThing," explained the model about this project.
The woman of the hour was decked out in the green snake print maxi (note: the thigh-high slit) and looking like a 10. Joining her at the late-night soiree were celeb fans Vanessa Hudgens, Nelly, Miguel, Malika and Larsa Pippen—to name a few.
As for what to expect from the model's collection, think colorful animal prints in luxe velvets and flashy metallics. Basically anything you would wear to a fabulous cocktail party. Just in time for the holidays—if you ask us.
Our advice: Shop it now before it sells out!
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK BURNOUT VELVET COWL NECK BODYCON DRESS, £25
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING MAROON METALLIC SNAKE SQUARE NECK CROP TOP, £15
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING MAROON METALLIC SNAKE WIDE LEG TROUSERS, £25
Article continues below
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING GOLD LEOPARD HARD SATCHEL WITH PANTHER STUDS CROSS BODY BAG, £25
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING GREEN SNAKE PRINT EXTREME SPLIT MAXI DRESS, £22
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK LONG SLEEVE COWL NECK BODYSUIT, £18
Article continues below
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING LEOPARD PRINT MESH MAXI SKIRT, £18
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING TERRACOTTA SLINKY RUCHED DRAPE SPLIT LEG MAXI DRESS, £25
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING MAROON METALLIC SNAKE JACKET, £28
Article continues below
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK METALLIC ONE SHOULDER KNOT DETAIL MAXI DRESS, £28
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BEIGE SNAKE PRINT VELVET TIE WAIST JUMPSUIT, £40
And for more from Ashley, watch our full red carpet interview from the launch party above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?