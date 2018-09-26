11 To-Die-For Pieces From the PrettyLittleThing x Ashley Graham Collab

There's one thing we can always count on and that's a good PrettyLittleThing collab.

It's no secret that our fave UK retailer always kills it with the celeb partnerships, and this saucy Ashley Graham collection is no exception.

The super-sexy and size-inclusive #EveryBODYinPLT collection just dropped, and, in true PrettyLittleThing fashion, there was an epic launch party at Los Angeles hot spot Delilah to kick things off. We met up with Ashley on the carpet, and she was pumped for the reveal. "I always feel like, as a curvy woman, I always want to show my curves off, and that's exactly what I wanted to do with PrettyLittleThing," explained the model about this project.

The woman of the hour was decked out in the green snake print maxi (note: the thigh-high slit) and looking like a 10. Joining her at the late-night soiree were celeb fans Vanessa Hudgens, Nelly, Miguel, Malika and Larsa Pippen—to name a few.

As for what to expect from the model's collection, think colorful animal prints in luxe velvets and flashy metallics. Basically anything you would wear to a fabulous cocktail party. Just in time for the holidays—if you ask us.

Our advice: Shop it now before it sells out!