11 To-Die-For Pieces From the PrettyLittleThing x Ashley Graham Collab

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 8:44 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

There's one thing we can always count on and that's a good PrettyLittleThing collab.

It's no secret that our fave UK retailer always kills it with the celeb partnerships, and this saucy Ashley Graham collection is no exception.

The super-sexy and size-inclusive #EveryBODYinPLT collection just dropped, and, in true PrettyLittleThing fashion, there was an epic launch party at Los Angeles hot spot Delilah to kick things off. We met up with Ashley on the carpet, and she was pumped for the reveal. "I always feel like, as a curvy woman, I always want to show my curves off, and that's exactly what I wanted to do with PrettyLittleThing," explained the model about this project.  

The woman of the hour was decked out in the green snake print maxi (note: the thigh-high slit)  and looking like a 10. Joining her at the late-night soiree were celeb fans Vanessa Hudgens, Nelly, Miguel, Malika and Larsa Pippen—to name a few.

As for what to expect from the model's collection, think colorful animal prints in luxe velvets and flashy metallics. Basically anything you would wear to a fabulous cocktail party. Just in time for the holidays—if you ask us.

Our advice: Shop it now before it sells out!

Bodycon Cowl Neck Dress

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK BURNOUT VELVET COWL NECK BODYCON DRESS, £25

Maroon Metallic Crop Top

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING MAROON METALLIC SNAKE SQUARE NECK CROP TOP, £15

Maroon Metallic Trousers

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING MAROON METALLIC SNAKE WIDE LEG TROUSERS, £25

Leopard Satchel

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING GOLD LEOPARD HARD SATCHEL WITH PANTHER STUDS CROSS BODY BAG, £25

Green Snake Print Maxi Dress

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING GREEN SNAKE PRINT EXTREME SPLIT MAXI DRESS, £22

Cowl Neck Bodysuit

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK LONG SLEEVE COWL NECK BODYSUIT, £18

Leopard Print Maxi Skirt

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING LEOPARD PRINT MESH MAXI SKIRT, £18

Terracotta Maxi Dress

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING TERRACOTTA SLINKY RUCHED DRAPE SPLIT LEG MAXI DRESS, £25

Maroon Metallic Jacket

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING MAROON METALLIC SNAKE JACKET, £28

Metallic Maxi Dress

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK METALLIC ONE SHOULDER KNOT DETAIL MAXI DRESS, £28

Snake Print Velvet Jumpsuit

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BEIGE SNAKE PRINT VELVET TIE WAIST JUMPSUIT, £40

 

And for more from Ashley, watch our full red carpet interview from the launch party above! 

