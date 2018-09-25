Leah Jenner Officially Files for Divorce From Brandon Jenner

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 3:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brandon Jenner, Leah Jenner

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for LUTB

Two weeks after announcing their splitLeah Jenner has officially filed for divorce from Brandon Jenner

According to court papers obtained by E! News, 35-year-old Leah filed divorce documents in Los Angeles on Tuesday. She is seeking spousal support. The date of separation is listed as July 10, 2018. 

In a joint statement issued on Sept. 10, the former reality TV stars and singer-songwriters broke the news that after six years of marriage and 14 years together they'd be going their separate ways. 

"Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other's lives—as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter," the statement read in part. "There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still very much a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love."

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

"Here we openly share our truth with you all and, respectfully, we won't be commenting further so anything that might state the contrary of this message would, undoubtedly, be a fabrication," the statement concluded. "Thank you for your love and support and big love back to you guys! Brandon and Leah."

In July 2015, the former couple welcomed a baby girl named Eva James Jenner

Brandon, the eldest son of Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner, and Leah, daughter of former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Hawaii in 2012. Years prior, their friendship bloomed as middle school students in Malibu, Calif. 

Just weeks prior to their official separation, Brandon, 37, gushed about his "incredible woman" on Instagram. "Leah, the world is so much better off with you in it," he wrote. "Everyone benefits when you share your music and bare your soul( especially our little Eva.) May your energy and message continue to spread like wildfire.'"

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Divorces , Brandon Jenner , Leah Jenner , Couples , Breakups , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Bekah Martinez, Baby Bump, Instagram

Bekah Martinez Answers Bachelor Nation's Questions About Her Pregnancy

Shopping: Luxe Fall Skincare

12 Luxurious Skincare Swaps for Fall

ESC: Blake Lively

How to Dress Like Blake Lively on a Budget

Will Smith, Birthday, Grand Canyon, Bungee Jump

Will Smith Celebrated His 50th Birthday by Jumping Out of a Helicopter Over the Grand Canyon

Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams Apologizes for Using Meme to Promote Film About Emmett Till's Mother

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Demonstrates How to Wear Sneakers With Your Fall Dress

Kathryn Dennis, Kensie, Saint

Kathryn Dennis Focused on Her Kids After Thomas Ravenel's Arrest

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.