Selena Gomez Demonstrates How to Wear Sneakers With Your Fall Dress

Daddy/X17online.com
Selena Gomez just mastered fall style, inspiring our seasonal shopping.
During her break from social media, the "Wolves" singer was spotted in sunny California in the perfect ensemble for transitional weather: a button-down floral dress and white sneakers. Although it has short sleeves, the yellow flowers and dots of the dress remind us of fall leaves, making it an appropriate print for the season. Beyond that, the Puma ambassador's choice of sneakers (similar here) make the ensemble a go-to for a casual office or school setting. Comfortable, stylish and easy to recreate, this look is goals for fall styling.
If the combination of style and comfort doesn't get you excited, the price might. The star's dress is the Button-Down Midi Shirt Dress from Urban Outfitters, which retails for $69. Although the print is no longer available, the brand offers the same silhouette in black polka dot and checkered prints—two classic styles that you can wear year round. Paired with cream or black sneakers, you won't have to break the bank to have a Selena-level look.
Based on the Coach ambassador's look and the style of other Hollywood stars, sneakers and dresses are the perfect pairing. Check out how they're wearing it below, then shop their style!
BACKGRID
Pippa Middleton
The expecting mother shows a more tailored look, wearing a floral-printed wrap dress with a navy blue blazer. Although she's wearing sneakers, her look is perfect for the office or casual professional setting.
Katie Holmes
Despite her incognito look of the large sunglasses and hat, the actress' dress and sneaker pairing stand out. The one-shoulder dress has a relaxed fit—perfect Suri's mom or a woman on the go. And, the sneakers are classic and effortless—you don't even have to lace them.
Veja Esplar
Velcro Sneaker, $130
Gotham/GC Images
Selena Gomez
On a sunny day, the singer wore a pastel blue, mini dress with a V-neckline with Puma Basket Platform Sneakers. Dressing up the trend, she added a sleek bun, red lipstick and the Coach Selena Grace bag.
Reformation
Ports Dress, $98
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
Karlie Kloss
The newly engaged model chose a multicolored dress for a casual day in the city. Keeping it simple, she added classic Adidas shell toe shoes and black sunglasses. Easy to recreate, the star's interpretation of the trend is a summer go-to.
MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Emily Ratajkowski
Sexy and effortless, the model wore a striped tank dress from Hello Molly with tinted glasses, statement bag and sneakers.
SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
Karreuche Tran
The Claws actress has a sporty take on the trend. Out and about, she wore an athleisure dress with sneakers—a perfect look for running errands.