This Is Us Season 3 Premiere Will Leave You With "A Lot of Questions"

A lot of mysteries may have been solved last season on This Is Us, but that only means there's new mysteries ahead in season three.

Creator Dan Fogelman tells E! News that he thinks there will be "a lot of questions" after tonight's premiere, which finds the Big 3 on their 38th birthdays.

"I think the end of the first episode poses a question people didn't see coming, potentially...involving Rebecca [Mandy Moore ] and Jack [Milo Ventimiglia]," he says. "And I think there will be, over the course of the season, a lot of questions about Jack's story in Vietnam, and a lot of questions about his brother."

Fogelman says that just because we now know how Jack died, we still have a lot to learn about the Pearson patriarch.

"He's actually the character that people know the least about, and everything that predated [Rebecca] has been in the dark," Fogelman explains. "Rebecca and this courtship is also an area that we don't know a ton about, so those are two areas where we're diving in heavily this season.

He calls the Jack and Rebecca courtship era "one of the most romantic things I've ever worked on."