See Paige Make a Major Announcement at WrestleMania on Total Divas: ''This Is One of the Hardest Things I'll Ever Have to Say''

Paige is leaving the ring, but not WWE!

On this week's all-new Total Divas, Paige announced her retirement from the ring due to injuries that ultimately deemed her unfit to wrestle.

"This is one of the hardest things I'll ever have to say in my entire career," an emotional Paige told the WrestleMania crowd. "Unfortunately due to neck injuries, I can no longer perform as an in-ring competitor."

Paige decided to make the big announcement at the very venue she debuted and won the Diva's Championship at four years ago.

"I would like to thank WWE for letting me do this and entertain every single one of you for the past four years," the Brit continued. "New Orleans four years ago is where I debuted and won the Divas Championship and four years later, New Orleans is where I want to retire."

Paige was met with applause and chants of "This is your house" that brought the former wrestler to tears.