See Paige Make a Major Announcement at WrestleMania on Total Divas: ''This Is One of the Hardest Things I'll Ever Have to Say''

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 7:00 PM
Paige is leaving the ring, but not WWE!
On this week's all-new Total Divas, Paige announced her retirement from the ring due to injuries that ultimately deemed her unfit to wrestle.
"This is one of the hardest things I'll ever have to say in my entire career," an emotional Paige told the WrestleMania crowd. "Unfortunately due to neck injuries, I can no longer perform as an in-ring competitor."
Paige decided to make the big announcement at the very venue she debuted and won the Diva's Championship at four years ago.
"I would like to thank WWE for letting me do this and entertain every single one of you for the past four years," the Brit continued. "New Orleans four years ago is where I debuted and won the Divas Championship and four years later, New Orleans is where I want to retire."
Paige was met with applause and chants of "This is your house" that brought the former wrestler to tears.
"And yes, this will always be my house," Paige said before exiting the ring.
But fear not Paige fans, her in-ring career while short, has allowed her to transition within the company and remain part of the WWE universe as the SmackDown general manager.
Paige wasn't the only one to make a major statement at WrestleMania, Nia Jax's singles match against former BFF Alexa Bliss solidified her place in WWE history.
"I never thought I would become the Raw Women's Champion," Nia confessed to the camera. "I don't know why. It's what we work for every day, but to be able to win the Raw women's title at WrestleMania in a singles match is incredible. I mean, I'm gonna go down in the history books and it's amazing."
Nia was greeted backstage with lots of love and cheers from her friends and colleagues.
"This is absolutely massive for Nia," Paige gushed. "She's just become the Raw Women's Champion. Like that's incredible. I get goosebumps just talking about it, it's beautiful. I'm so happy for her."
After the excitement of WrestleMania subsided, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella decided to clean up the mistake Nattie Neidhart made when she promised the Bella Army a little more than the twins were able to offer.
"As president, this all goes on my shoulders," Brie admitted to the camera. "So to make this all right and to end the weekend with a bang, I thought it would be perfect to have brunch with the fans that were promised that they'd get to hangout with us, smooth everything over and just do things right."
At the intimate brunch, Brie and Nikki apologized for Nattie's "craziness" and got a chance to connect with a small group of the Bella Army. The quaint meet-and-greet ended up putting everything into perspective for the Bella twins.
"I never really get to just sit and have lunch with the Bella Army and so to actually just sit with them for an hour or two and connect with them face-to-face is really cool," Nikki revealed. "And I really want to do this more. It's neat, it's intimate and it totally makes Brie off the hook."
For everything else that went down on this week's episode, watch the recap video above!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Sundays at 6 p.m. on E!
