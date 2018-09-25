Kenya Moore Opens Up About Pregnancy and the "Amazing" Name for Her Baby

Kenya Moore is ready to experience the joys of motherhood.

More than five months after announcing her pregnancy with husband Marc Daly, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is feeling well and getting excited to start her own little family.

"Everything is good and healthy," Kenya shared with E! News exclusively as she prepares for her due date around Thanksgiving. "This is the home stretch and I'm being as healthy as I possibly can and being as positive as I can."

As the countdown continues for her baby's arrival in Atlanta, Kenya admitted that she doesn't know the sex of her baby. In fact, she expects to find out with her husband when the baby arrives.

At the same time, the couple has picked out a unisex name that has a very special meaning.