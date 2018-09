Michelle Williams Spotted With New Husband Phil Elverum for the First Time

The publication also added that the couple's nuptials were only witnessed by a handful of friends and their kids. Williams has a daughter Matilda, 12, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger. Elverum also has a daughter named Agathe, 3. While Williams lost Ledger in 2008, Elverum's wife Geneviève Castrée died of pancreatic cancer in 2016. Over the summer, Elverum and Agathe moved from Washington to Brooklyn to live with Williams and Matilda.

"I never gave up on love," Williams told Vanity Fair. "I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.'"

"Obviously I've never once in my life talked about a relationship," she said, "But Phil isn't anyone else. And that's worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free."