Padma Lakshmi Shares Why She Stayed Silent About Her Rape at 16

Padma Lakshmi is opening up about the rape she suffered as a teenager.

In reference to the newly surfaced sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has denied all claims, the Top Chef host initially took to the Internet to participate in the trending hashtag, #WhyIDidntReport, on Twitter. Women around the world have been using the hashtag to explain why they did not alert authorities about the assaults they suffered.

Lakshmi joined the digital discussion and mentioned that she had been 7 years old the first time she was assaulted and 16 the second time. In a newly penned op-ed for The New York Times, the star recalled the rape and explained why she had not immediately spoken up.