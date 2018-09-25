Bill Cosby Sentenced to 3 to 10 Years in Prison for Sexual Assault

Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for sexual assault.

Judge Steven T. O'Neill delivered the sentence. Cosby will also be required to pay $25,000, as well as the cost of prosecution.

"Nobody is above the law because of where they live, who they are, wealth, fame, celebrity or even philanthropy," the judge said.

The sentencing guidelines are between 22 and 36 months for a standard sentence. The actor will be held in total confinement in a state facility. He will also be required to take a sex offenders program.

"Any lesser sentence would take away from the seriousness of the crime," the judge continued. He later added that he gave "great weight" to the victim-impact statement, including the "traumatic aftermath, alienation from friends, pain, anguish, [and] nightmares" Andrea Constand experienced.

"34 months this has gone on," the judge said. "Your time has come."

In addition, Cosby cannot have any contact with Constand.

While the defense motioned for discretionary release or bail, the judge ultimately denied this application, noting the seriousness of the crime and that Cosby could pose a threat to the community. However, O'Neill agreed to revisit this application if a post-sentence motion is filed.

After the decision was read, Cosby took off his jacket and tie and was spotted laughing with his attorneys. Meanwhile, there was no visible reaction from Constand. However, Janice Dickinson, who testified against Cosby during his retrial, said she felt "victorious" and "vindicated." She also said she was "grateful" for the judge's decision and was seen hugging Constand.

"This poor woman who was raped when she was 17 years old. She was a virgin. She collapsed in court. She was absolutely victorious today," she said.