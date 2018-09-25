Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Reveal Their First Impressions of Each Other

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 9:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

What did Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse really think about each other when they first met?

Ahead of Riverdale's season three premiere in October, the cast of the hit CW show got together to participate in a series of friendship exercises for Glamour and CNE. For the first exercise, Reinhart, Sprouse, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Madelaine Petsch had to share their first impressions of each other.

"Cole is, one of the smartest...the smartest person that I'm friends with," Reinhart, who has reportedly been dating Sprouse for over a year, shared with Glamour. "He's incredibly passionate about art, about photography, about acting that."

Read

Cole Sprouse Shares Topless Photo of "Muse" Lili Reinhart on Her 22nd Birthday

So what did Cole think about Lili during the first season of Riverdale?

"Lili was a tough egg to crack, she's very shy at first, reserved, and I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly," Cole shared. "And she's one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I'm pursuing, and that's just the kind of person she is, she inspires excellence out of everybody she works with."

While the duo shared sweet sentiments about each other, Lili did admit that there's one thing about Cole she thought was "annoying" at first.

"I thought his voice was annoying," Reinhart shared in the video. "That was my first impression, I was like, 'That guy's got an annoying voice.' And now it's grown on me I guess."

During the tests, the group also had to hug for one minute, give each other compliments and do trust falls! Watch the video above to see what the cast had to say about each other!

Riverdale returns to the CW on Oct. 10.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lili Reinhart , Cole Sprouse , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Michelle Williams, Phil Elverum

Michelle Williams Spotted With New Husband Phil Elverum for the First Time

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi Shares Why She Stayed Silent About Her Rape at 16

Kelly Ripa, The Wendy Williams Show

In Praise of Kelly Ripa, Our New Clapback Queen

Keith Urban, 2017 Grammys

Keith Urban Calls PCAs Finalist News a "Killer" Surprise After Being on the Road for So Long

Total Divas 802

Watch Trinity Fatu Take on 19 Rivals in a ''History Making Match'' on Total Divas

Kelly Ripa Rips Into Hater Calling Her Too Old for Mark

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Makes Us Want to Wear Men's Denim in $35 Levi's

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.