EXCLUSIVE!

Mandy Moore Is "Flabbergasted" By People's Choice Awards Finalist News But This Is Us Fans Shouldn't Be

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 9:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalists are here!

On Monday, E! announced its full list of finalists for the upcoming award show and later that evening E! News caught up with Mandy Moore , who is a finalist for Female TV Star of 2018, at the DuJour magazine party and she couldn't help but gush over the news.

"I heard!" Moore told E! News at the DuJour event celebrating her latest cover for the mag in Manhattan.

Even though This Is Us has been a fan-favorite series from the moment it debuted in 2016, it doesn't mean that Moore doesn't still get thrown off by all of the love from the show's viewers.

That being said, the A Walk to Remember star has a few things to say about This Is Us being named a finalist in three different categories this year and it's pretty funny...and totally sweet.

"You better vote for me or else!" she joked. "No, I mean I'm flabbergasted."

Photos

2018 PCAs: TV Star Nominees

In addition to Moore's solo finalist nod, the NBC drama series she stars on is up for both Show of 2018 and Drama Show of 2018, which are big categories at the PCAs.

Despite the continued love and support by critics with three Emmy wins (and too many nominees to count) and one Golden Globes trophy for the show thus far, the matriarch of the Pearson clan AKA Moore knows that this award show is a little bit more special.

"It means more than anything else because it's obviously coming from the people," the 34-year-old actress explained.

"I know that's the whole hook of the People's Choice Awards, but it's truly more impactful and meaningful I think when people at home that are actually watching and enjoying your work are able to participate in the voting process," she added.

Read

Milo Ventimiglia Gave the Most Jack Pearson Response to News of His 2018 PCAs Nom

Season three of This Is Us begins Tuesday, Sept. 25 (tonight) at 9 p.m. on NBC.

For more of Moore's exclusive interview, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. on E!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Mandy Moore , TV , This Is Us , Awards
Latest News
Michelle Williams, Phil Elverum

Michelle Williams Spotted With New Husband Phil Elverum for the First Time

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi Shares Why She Stayed Silent About Her Rape at 16

Kelly Ripa, The Wendy Williams Show

In Praise of Kelly Ripa, Our New Clapback Queen

Keith Urban, 2017 Grammys

Keith Urban Calls PCAs Finalist News a "Killer" Surprise After Being on the Road for So Long

Total Divas 802

Watch Trinity Fatu Take on 19 Rivals in a ''History Making Match'' on Total Divas

Kelly Ripa Rips Into Hater Calling Her Too Old for Mark

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Makes Us Want to Wear Men's Denim in $35 Levi's

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.