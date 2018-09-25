Inside Modern Family Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Witty Home

Welcome to Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita's home!

The couple has invited ArchitecturalDigest.com inside their seriously stylish 1928 Spanish Colonial, located in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood—and E! News has an exclusive first look at their stunning décor. Five years ago, Variety reported the couple had bought the home for a cool $4.45 million—although, given all the upgrades, it's likely worth even more money today.

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani previously owned the crib, as did Robert Pattinson. In order to make their four-bedroom, 5,000-square-feet house feel like a home, the Modern Family star, 42, and his husband, 33, hired Will & Grace set decorator/interior designer Peter Gurski.

Ferguson, who met Gurski on the set of the 2007 series The Class, loved the ready-made gothic finishes, including painted ceilings and stained glass. But when they moved in, every room was white—"immaculately Spanish," said Mikita. Many rooms were later painted or wallpapered, and several custom furnishings were built or upholstered at television studios. "I don't think there's anything we wouldn't want someone to have a glass of red wine on," said Ferguson, who noted that signs of compromise are "more palpable when you're actually looking at things: That was Justin's, this is mine, that is something we love together." But on the whole, he said, "It's very cohesive and works together, and I think that's a testament to what marriage can be."