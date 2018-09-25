Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella Split: A Timeline of Their Romance

  By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 9:00 AM

Pasquale Rotella, Holly Madison

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella have called it quits.

According to court records obtained by E! News, the 38-year-old former Playboy Playmate filed for divorce from her EDM 44-year-old promoter husband on Aug. 31 in Las Vegas. A source also confirms to E! News that the couple has filed for divorce.

Shortly after news of their divorce broke, Pasquale took to Instagram to confirm the split. "It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate," he began. "First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity."

Holly and Pasquale share two children, Rainbow Aurora Rotella, 5, and Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella, 2.

Photos

Holly Madison & Pasquale Rotella: Romance Rewind

"Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul," Pasquale continued. "We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life. Though it was not a decision we made hastily or take lightly, Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids. Thank you all for your continued love and support."

Take a look at the gallery above to see Holly and Pasquale's romance timeline.

