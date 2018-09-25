Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella Split: A Timeline of Their Romance

Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella have called it quits.

According to court records obtained by E! News, the 38-year-old former Playboy Playmate filed for divorce from her EDM 44-year-old promoter husband on Aug. 31 in Las Vegas. A source also confirms to E! News that the couple has filed for divorce.

Shortly after news of their divorce broke, Pasquale took to Instagram to confirm the split. "It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate," he began. "First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity."

Holly and Pasquale share two children, Rainbow Aurora Rotella, 5, and Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella, 2.