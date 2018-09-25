BREAKING!

Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Arrested for Assault and Battery

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 8:49 AM

Thomas Ravenel

Thomas Ravenel has been arrested. 

The Southern Charm alum was booked around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning in Charleston County, S.C. on charges of alleged assault and battery second degree, according to inmate records.

While the circumstances surrounding his arrest are unclear, the 56-year-old reality star is currently in custody, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News. 

Ravenel, who has spent five seasons on the Bravo series before announcing his exit in August, has also been accused of sexual assault by two women. Following the allegations, he did not appear for the Southern Charm reunion taping. 

"Along with Bravo, our client made the mutual decision not to attend today's reunion taping as there is a pending investigation," Andy Cohen read in a statement at the time. "Our client is fully cooperating with authorities on that investigation. He expects to be completely vindicated once the investigation is concluded. He sends his best regards to his fans and his fellow castmates."

This is breaking story...stay tuned for updates. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

