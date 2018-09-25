Making a Murderer Part 2 Premiere Date, New Details Revealed About Steven Avery's Story

"Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice," executive producers, writers and directors Ricciardi and Demos said in a statement. "Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers."

In the second part, viewers will meet Avery's new lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, and watch her quest to prove Avery was wrongly convicted during the murder trial of Teresa Halbach. Dassey's postconviction lawyers, Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin with Northwestern University's Center on Wrongful Convictions of Youth, also get the spotlight as they fight to prove his confession was involuntary. This fight could take them to the Supreme Court.