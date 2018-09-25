Holly Madison Files for Divorce From Pasquale Rotella

It's over for Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella.

E! News confirms the former Playboy Playmate, 38, has filed for divorce from the EDM promoter, 44, just weeks before their fifth wedding anniversary. Neither Holly nor Pasquale has commented on the split via social media; E! News has reached out to their reps for comment. They share daughter Rainbow Aurora Rotella, 5, and son Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella, 2. People reported they split over the summer, and a source said Holly is in L.A. and "doing OK."

After the news broke, Pasquale took to Instagram to share his side of the story. "It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate. First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity. Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life." the Insomniac Events CEO said. "Though it was not a decision we made hastily or take lightly, Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids. Thank you all for your continued love and support."

Holly filed for divorce Aug. 31 in Las Vegas, according to court records obtained by E! News. She began dating Pasquale in 2011, two years after she called things off with Hugh Hefner, moved out of the Playboy Mansion in L.A. and built a new life for herself as a Vegas showgirl. She welcomed a baby girl in March 2015 and announced her engagement three months later.

Holly married Pasquale on Sept. 10, 2013 at Disneyland's Blue Bayou restaurant, where fellow Girls Next Door star Bridget Marquardt served as one of her bridesmaids. "Everybody got to go on the ride as we were taking pictures after. It was really fun," Holly told E! News a week later, adding that they also had a private Fantasmic! showing and a reception in New Orleans Square.