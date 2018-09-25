Watch Tiffany Haddish Shamelessly Flirt With Jay Hernandez

Tiffany Haddish may only need a blanket and some batteries to get her through the night, but she'd happily let Jay Hernandez crawl under the sheets with her, too. Last night, on The Late Late Show, the Night School star made the Magnum P.I. actor blush as she shamelessly flirted with him, prompting host James Corden to say, "I sort of feel like it's an amazing couple, right?"

Hernandez, of course, was on Corden's show to promote the CBS reboot. "What about the shirts? You still wearing the shirts, right?" Haddish wondered. "The flowery Hawaiian shirts?"

"The aloha shirts? I don't start with them, but a couple episodes deep, we get into them," Hernandez promised. Raising her eyebrows, Haddish lowered her voice and replied, "Yeah!"

Hernandez went on to say it's an honor to take over Tom Selleck's iconic role. Asked whether she's a fan of the original Magnum P.I. star, Haddish replied, "Oh, yeah! I thought that Tom Selleck was gon' be my first baby daddy for a little bit!" Putting her arm behind Hernandez, she batted her eyelashes and asked her new crush, "How you doin'? Do you have any baby mamas?"

"I could," Hernandez replied, grinning as he touched Haddish's leg.

"You could?" she giggled. "So, you didn't answer my question, though..."

Red-faced, Hernandez joked, "Can we go to break please? We have a discussion to have." As they moved closer together, he whispered something in her ear, then said, "We'll figure it out."