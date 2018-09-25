5 Things You Didn't Know About Your New TV Crush, New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold

He may play a doctor on TV, but Ryan Eggold is about as squeamish as they come in real life.

Eggold stars as Dr. Max Goodwin, the new medical director at America's oldest public hospital, and he can't stand blood, real or fake. In fact, costar Jocko Sims deems Eggold "the most squeamish on the show."

"I would be just an absolute terrible doctor," he tells E! News. "I'm not good with...the fragility of the human body is just terrifying to me, you know, that it could just all be [snaps] in a second."

It's gotten to the point where Sims will prank Eggold at any opportunity, showing him video of surgery, real or fake.

"I'm like, dude, you're playing a doctor, come on man," Sims says. "You gotta get with the program."