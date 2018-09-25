5 Things You Didn't Know About Your New TV Crush, New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 4:00 AM
He may play a doctor on TV, but Ryan Eggold is about as squeamish as they come in real life.
Eggold stars as Dr. Max Goodwin, the new medical director at America's oldest public hospital, and he can't stand blood, real or fake. In fact, costar Jocko Sims deems Eggold "the most squeamish on the show."
"I would be just an absolute terrible doctor," he tells E! News. "I'm not good with...the fragility of the human body is just terrifying to me, you know, that it could just all be [snaps] in a second."
It's gotten to the point where Sims will prank Eggold at any opportunity, showing him video of surgery, real or fake.
"I'm like, dude, you're playing a doctor, come on man," Sims says. "You gotta get with the program."
Before you tune into the premiere tonight, here are a few other important things to know about Eggold.
1. He's got good taste. "He likes cheese, he enjoys theatre," Tyler Labine offers. "We went out for cheese after we went and saw a play last week."
2. He's a pianist! While filming one of the opening scenes of the pilot, there was a piano in the corner. "The guy jumps on the piano and starts playing away," Sims tells us. "It was fantastic."
3. He loves traveling, and most recently went to Denmark for the first time (to learn about their healthcare system?). "Every chance I get, I fly off to another country. I just love meeting new folks in different cultures and different places."
4. He did not wrestle an alligator to death in Florida! But he did previously fight with a whole lot of bad guys (and also good guys) as the complicated Tom Keen on NBC's The Blacklist. (How'd ya like that segue?)
For more from Eggold, Sims, and Labine, click play above!
New Amsterdam premieres tonight at 10 p.m. on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
