Dancing with the Stars Season 27 Premiere: Who Can Actually Dance?

As for Mr. Grocery Store, whom we all know from Bachelor in Paradise, the poor guy was pretty correct about the fact that he can't dance, but at least he was sorta cute about it. He ended the night with 14, the lowest score of them all, but claimed he still had fun. Good for him and his sparkly shopping cart!

At the other end of the pack, singer Tinashe and former NFL player DeMarcus Ware each rightfully earned 23/30, which is pretty dang good for night one, Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace also did pretty well with a 22 and a standing ovation for his extremely sexy number.

Much of the night was not all that surprising, but one thing we were happy to note was that typically, there are much worse dances on night one. Most contestants were better than we thought they'd be, which is great for everyone involved.

