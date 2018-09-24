Ben Affleck Completes 30 Days in Rehab: Why He’s “Committed” to Staying Longer

Stoianov / Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Ben Affleck has reached his 30-day mark in rehab.
A source told E! News that the actor, who has been in rehab since Aug. 22, is "committed to getting better." Affleck's dedication to sobriety also means he will be "staying longer" in the facility.
On Aug. 22, Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner staged an intervention at his Pacific Palisades home. An insider told E! News at the time that the Gone Girl star knew he needed help after he began drinking alone. The source told E! News, "He asked her to take him and she wanted to be there for him."
According to our first source, the Peppermint star's intervention "really made an impact" on him. "He is trying very hard to work on himself and get to the root of his addiction," the source said.
The insider told E! News that Affleck has been feeling more positive this time around. It's his third stay in rehab over a span of 17 years. The source added, "He has a lot of demons but he wants to understand himself and have the results be different this time. He is committed to staying longer which is a very positive development. He is taking strides to better himself and is hopeful about the future. He is taking advantage of getting help and is happy with the way it's going."
On Sept. 5, Affleck was spotted for the first time since entering rehab just a few weeks prior and looking like he had been exercising. Another source told E! News at the time that he travels "to and from in patient to work out," which is all "part of his regime outlined by his rehab."
A second source emphasized to E! News on Monday how much the Argo actor is committed to the process. "He always wants to be the best father and this relapse put his family back in the public eye," they said. "He takes this all very seriously and will continue to."
Affleck's check-in to rehab comes not long after his split from Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, who he dated for a year. Not long after, he was spotted with his rumored love interest Playboy model Shauna Sexton. He reportedly starting drinking again due to "down time" after finishing his movie, a source told E! News when explaining why he returned to rehab.
In 2017, the Batman star revealed in a lengthy Facebook post that he had completed his second stint in rehab for alcohol addiction. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step," he wrote.
In the Facebook status, Affleck thanked Garner for all of her support. He said, "I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM