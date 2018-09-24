Ben Affleck Completes 30 Days in Rehab: Why He’s “Committed” to Staying Longer

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 7:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ben Affleck

Stoianov / Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Ben Affleck has reached his 30-day mark in rehab.

A source told E! News that the actor, who has been in rehab since Aug. 22, is "committed to getting better." Affleck's dedication to sobriety also means he will be "staying longer" in the facility.

On Aug. 22, Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner staged an intervention at his Pacific Palisades home. An insider told E! News at the time that the Gone Girl star knew he needed help after he began drinking alone. The source told E! News, "He asked her to take him and she wanted to be there for him."

According to our first source, the Peppermint star's intervention "really made an impact" on him. "He is trying very hard to work on himself and get to the root of his addiction," the source said.

The insider told E! News that Affleck has been feeling more positive this time around. It's his third stay in rehab over a span of 17 years. The source added, "He has a lot of demons but he wants to understand himself and have the results be different this time. He is committed to staying longer which is a very positive development. He is taking strides to better himself and is hopeful about the future. He is taking advantage of getting help and is happy with the way it's going."

Read

Everything We Know About Ben Affleck's Latest Rehab Stay

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner

DR-JU/LX17online.com

On Sept. 5, Affleck was spotted for the first time since entering rehab just a few weeks prior and looking like he had been exercising. Another source told E! News at the time that he travels "to and from in patient to work out," which is all "part of his regime outlined by his rehab."

A second source emphasized to E! News on Monday how much the Argo actor is committed to the process. "He always wants to be the best father and this relapse put his family back in the public eye," they said. "He takes this all very seriously and will continue to."

Affleck's check-in to rehab comes not long after his split from Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, who he dated for a year. Not long after, he was spotted with his rumored love interest Playboy model Shauna Sexton. He reportedly starting drinking again due to "down time" after finishing his movie, a source told E! News when explaining why he returned to rehab.

In 2017, the Batman star revealed in a lengthy Facebook post that he had completed his second stint in rehab for alcohol addiction. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step," he wrote.

In the Facebook status, Affleck thanked Garner for all of her support. He said, "I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ben Affleck , Jennifer Garner , Rehab , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars Season 27 Premiere: Who Can Actually Dance?

Sam Smith, Brandon Flynn

Sam Smith Says His Breakup From Brandon Flynn Is ''Still Quite Raw''

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and His Daughter Have Daily Dance-Offs

ESC: Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad Opens a New Store and Shares 3 Fall Fashion Must-Haves

Kate Hudson, Sara Foster

Kate Hudson Celebrates Baby Shower: Look Back at Her Third Pregnancy Journey

ESC: Mario Dedivanovic, Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Reveals His Super Affordable Acne Solution

Britney Spears, Kevin Federline, Grammy Couples

Britney Spears Is "Very Unhappy" Over Kevin Federline's Child Support Increase

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.