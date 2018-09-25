New Amsterdam: 7 Things You Need to Know

The TV doctors on New Amsterdam are here to shake things up in the medical system just as much New Amsterdam, the show, is here to shake up the medical drama. The new series stars Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, the medical director of one of the oldest public hospitals in the country. What else do you need to know? Well, how about…

1. It's based on true events.

"What makes New Amsterdam different from the rest of the medical dramas that you find on television is it's based on true events," series star Jocko Sims told E! News.

The series is based on Eric Manheimer's book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital. Dr. Manheimer was the medical director of Bellevue.