How Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Found Her Dream Man in Brad Falchuk

Brad Falchuk is the dreamiest man in the world, according to Gwyneth Paltrow.

Well, she thinks he's hotter than Brad Pitt, Ben Affleckand Chris Martin, anyway, good-looking as they may be.

"He's better looking than all of them," she said on The Howard Stern Show in May. "They're all very handsome men. But I'm partial."

And not for a minute did Paltrow wonder if she should have dated more men before getting engaged to Falchuk last year.

"No way, this is my guy," she told Howard Stern with certainty.