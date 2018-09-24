You Can Live Out Your Game of Thrones Fantasies on the Actual Sets in 2019

The Game of Thrones sets are coming.

As the beloved HBO series comes to an end, fans will get the chance to get closer than ever before to the world they've explored for nearly eight seasons on TV. According to a new announcement from the network, HBO is commemorating a decade of filming in Northern Ireland by opening up sites featured in the show to the public as attractions.

With breathtaking sets, exhibit displays for costumes, props, weapons, set decorations, art files, and models as well as digital content, visitors can expect an unforgettable, state-of-the-art interactive experience.

According to the announcement, HBO is considering including the standing sets for some of the series' notable locations, including Winterfell, Castle Black and Kings Landing. In addition to the sets, the plan is also to potentially include a formal studio tour of Linen Mill Studios, which will showcase content from the series spanning all seasons and settings.