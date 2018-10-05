2018 PCAs Finalist Chris Pratt Is a Character Chameleon: Check Out His Most Impressive Roles Over the Years Now

Chris Pratt is everywhere these days and we're not complaining.

The 39-year-old actor has played everything from a dinosaur whisperer—OK, that's not his technical title in Jurassic World, but it fits—to Johnny Karate AKA Andy Dwyer's TV persona on Parks and Recreation and every role is more impressive than the last...at least in our minds.

Throughout his career, the Minnesota native has done both television and film and managed to catch our attention and leave us wanting more from him no matter who he's portraying.

Some fans fell in love with him on Everwood back in the early '00s, while comedy fans will never forget him on Parks and Rec, which ended in 2015.

Movie buffs on the other hand have gone to theaters to see him as a hero figure in Guardians of the Galaxy and watched him fight off bad dinosaurs in the Jurassic World franchise twice now.

If we have it our way the actor will always be in the spotlight and winning awards for all of his efforts along the way.