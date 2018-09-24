This Is Us Season 3 Premiere Sneak Peek: Why Is Beth Swearing on Oprah Winfrey?

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 12:23 PM
Would you swear on Oprah Winfrey? That's something Randall (Sterling K. Brown) asks his wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) to do in the exclusive sneak peek of the This Is Us season three premiere.
It's the Big Three's birthdays yet again and the Pearson family is all coming together under Randall's roof. It's a full house, Deja (Lyric Ross) is back with them, as is Zoe (Melanie Liburd), Beth's cousin, who is working on a documentary and staying with the family. As viewers know, Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Zoe eventually had to Vietnam, those events were witnessed in the season two finale flashforward, but what they don't know is Beth isn't on board with the new couple.
"Now I'm sure of it. Your brother and my cousin are knocking boots," Beth says in the exclusive clip above.
"Whatchu talking about, Beth?" Randall asks.
"It's an expression from the ‘90s. It means that they are having sex," she replies.
"I'm familiar with the expression, woman, I'm just asking why you're so positive," Randall says.
She just knows, and wants to kill Kevin in the face (her words), but Randall isn't so sure and doesn't want to ruin the birthdays.
"It is my birthday and I need you to swear to it on Oprah," Randall says.
"I'm not doing that," Beth says.
But she relents. The swear on Oprah gets made. However, "Even Gayle lets Oprah down sometimes," Beth says behind Randall's back.
Expect to learn more about Beth this season, whether or not that includes what happens when you swear on Oprah remains to be seen. "We have some stuff coming for Beth right away early in season three where you really learn about her and where she comes from and what her background is that I think is going to be really exciting for the audience," series creator Dan Fogelman previously told E! News.
This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
