EXCLUSIVE!

This Is Us Season 3 Premiere Sneak Peek: Why Is Beth Swearing on Oprah Winfrey?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 12:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Would you swear on Oprah Winfrey? That's something Randall (Sterling K. Brown) asks his wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) to do in the exclusive sneak peek of the This Is Us season three premiere.

It's the Big Three's birthdays yet again and the Pearson family is all coming together under Randall's roof. It's a full house, Deja (Lyric Ross) is back with them, as is Zoe (Melanie Liburd), Beth's cousin, who is working on a documentary and staying with the family. As viewers know, Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Zoe eventually had to Vietnam, those events were witnessed in the season two finale flashforward, but what they don't know is Beth isn't on board with the new couple.

Photos

This Is Us Season 3: See Annie Leibovitz's Stunning Portraits

This Is Us Season 3

NBC

"Now I'm sure of it. Your brother and my cousin are knocking boots," Beth says in the exclusive clip above.

"Whatchu talking about, Beth?" Randall asks.

"It's an expression from the ‘90s. It means that they are having sex," she replies.

"I'm familiar with the expression, woman, I'm just asking why you're so positive," Randall says.

She just knows, and wants to kill Kevin in the face (her words), but Randall isn't so sure and doesn't want to ruin the birthdays.

"It is my birthday and I need you to swear to it on Oprah," Randall says.

"I'm not doing that," Beth says.

But she relents. The swear on Oprah gets made. However, "Even Gayle lets Oprah down sometimes," Beth says behind Randall's back.

Expect to learn more about Beth this season, whether or not that includes what happens when you swear on Oprah remains to be seen. "We have some stuff coming for Beth right away early in season three where you really learn about her and where she comes from and what her background is that I think is going to be really exciting for the audience," series creator Dan Fogelman previously told E! News.

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ This Is Us , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
Manifest

Don't Worry, NBC's Manifest Already Has a Mystery "End Game"

Magnum PI

Get to Know the New Magnum P.I. With "I Mustache You a Question"

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Sarah Paulson on The Real Housewives of New York City? If Dorinda Medley Gets Her Way...

Dorinda Medley Says "Housewives" in the New Soap Opera

TGIF Reunion, Boy Meets World, Perfect Strangers, Family Matters

ABC Stages Epic TGIF Reunion With Boy Meets World, Family Matters and Perfect Strangers Veterans

ABC's TGIF Reunion Behind the Scenes

The Bachelor, Vietnam

The Bachelor: Vietnam Women Leave Rose Ceremony Together

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.