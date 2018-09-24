Pete Davidson Talks Ariana Grande, Death Threats and Cazzie David Split in Candid Howard Stern Interview

Pete Davidson is opening up about his romance with Ariana Grande.

The Saturday Night Live star was a guest on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Monday, where he was asked about his relationship with fiancée Ariana Grande. During his talk with host Howard Stern, Davidson addressed his split with Cazzie David and how he started his romance with Grande.

"Timing, I feel like, is everything and we both were in a similar situation at the same time," Davidson said, acknowledging his breakup from David and Grande's split with Mac Miller.

"You're both broken up...with people. You had dated Larry David's daughter for two years, a serious relationship," Stern said. "You broke up for whatever reason. She was with that guy Mac Miller and you both break up."

Davidson said the splits happened "pretty much at the same time."