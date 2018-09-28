Jennifer Lawrence Is a PCAs Finalist! See Her Best Roles From The Hunger Games to Red Sparrow

We are celebrating Jennifer Lawrence as a People's Choice Awards finalist by looking back at her best roles over the last decade, so get excited.

On Monday, E! revealed that the Oscar winner made it to the final round of voting for the Drama Movie Star of 2018 category for her role in Red Sparrow at this year's PCAs and now she needs your votes.

From playing Katiness Everdeen in The Hunger Games to Rosalyn Rosenfeld in American Hustle, the Kentucky native is proving that she can handle drama, action, comedy and anything in between.

We seriously can't get enough of seeing Lawrence on the big screen, which is one of the many reasons she's a People's Choice Awards finalist.

Relive all of her best roles in the gallery below and let us know who you think should take home the trophy for Drama Movie Star of 2018 by casting your vote now.