Tearful Asia Argento Says She "Was Angry" at Anthony Bourdain After His Suicide

This interview comes one month after the New York Times reported that Argento agreed to pay former child actor Jimmy Bennett $380,000, after he accused her of sexual battery in a notice of intent to sue sent by his attorney to Argento's in Nov. 2017, a month after Argento had come forward with an allegation of rape against Harvey Weinstein. In response, Argento released a statement strongly denying the sexual assault claim.

Over the weekend, Bennett gave his first on-camera interview with Italian anchor Massimo Gilletti, in which he addressed his allegations against Argento. "It's hard for me to talk about this in front of strangers and people I don't know, but I do want to get the benefit of the doubt in telling the truth," Bennett said during the interview, via The Daily Beast.

Bennett was also asked about the photo of him and Argento and Bennett—allegedly taken after the two had sex—which how now gone viral. "She asked me to take a photo," Bennett said. "Yes, it was on my phone. Yes, it was after we had sex."

Gilletti then said, "I'm sorry, but you don't seem upset, you don't seem in this picture to be traumatized. You don't look here like someone who was afraid."