Sarah Paulson on The Real Housewives of New York City? If Dorinda Medley Gets Her Way...

There's something special about The Real Housewives of New York City. The Bravo reality show has consistently been one of the franchise's best for years, giving birth to memes, amassing celebrity fans and being so darn entertaining. How do they do it?

"There's something about this show that is very special and unique," Andy Cohen told E! News at RHONY's 10th anniversary panel at the Tribeca TV Festival. "And it's one of the funniest shows on TV, and most dramatic. It's all real. I couldn't love it any more than I do—for real."

Series star Dorinda Medley deemed RHONY the "new soap opera." And she's right.