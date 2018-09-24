Sarah Paulson on The Real Housewives of New York City? If Dorinda Medley Gets Her Way...

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 9:28 AM
There's something special about The Real Housewives of New York City. The Bravo reality show has consistently been one of the franchise's best for years, giving birth to memes, amassing celebrity fans and being so darn entertaining. How do they do it?
"There's something about this show that is very special and unique," Andy Cohen told E! News at RHONY's 10th anniversary panel at the Tribeca TV Festival. "And it's one of the funniest shows on TV, and most dramatic. It's all real. I couldn't love it any more than I do—for real."
Series star Dorinda Medley deemed RHONY the "new soap opera." And she's right.
"When I was little, you would run and watch General Hospital…I think we're that new thing. We are part of people's lives," Dorinda said. "People just want to bring us into their living room. They think they know us, they love the idea of seeing how we live and participate in New York, they're fascinated with it. I'll be honest with you, I always was fascinated with it."
RHONY gives us everything, as Andy said. There's the drama—season 10 featured Luann de Lesseps' arrest and rehab stays, a dramatic, headline-making boat trip and the end of Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's friendship—and the comedy—the ladies openly discussing their diarrhea and the annual Berkshires blowout, everything that makes a reality show instantly addictive. Plus, at the end of the day, the women do care about each other. The petty squabbles fall to the wayside and they unite to face whatever obstacles stand in their way.
The Real Housewives of New York City has attracted many famous fans over the years thanks to its winning formula, and Dorinda wants one of them to join the show.
"Sarah Paulson. I love her. I would love Sarah Paulson and I would like her to wear that outfit she's now wearing this season of American Horror Story, with the cane," she said. Can she make that happen? "Yes, I talk to her all the time."
The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
