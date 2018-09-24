Watch Paul Rudd Improv on the Set of Ant-Man and the Wasp

There's a reason why everyone in Hollywood wants to work with Paul Rudd.

E! News has an exclusive first look at the bonus features for Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp (available on digital Oct. 2 and on Blu-ray Oct. 16). Watch as Rudd makes his co-stars laugh with his ingenious improv. "Paul has this great quirkiness, this little twinkle," Michael Douglas says of the "wonderful" actor, who portrays Scott Lang. "He comes up with some great, clever lines."

In fact, Rudd is credited as a writer with Andrew Barrer, Gabriel Ferrari, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. As co-star Judy Greer notes, "Paul, on set, on the fly, can make anything funny."

Bobby Cannavale, who returns as police officer Jim Paxton, wasn't at all surprised. "Scott's devotion to his family, to his little girl, is something that I very much liked and appreciated. I think the fun that we have on set sort of translates onto the screen," he says. "Paul's a really good friend of mine, Judy Greer's a great friend of mine, so we just do a lot of laughing on set."