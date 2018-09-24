Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Run Into Tyga at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Concert

Kris and Kim appeared to be friendly with the star. According to photos of their encounter, the two had a smile on their face and the Kardashian matriarch also hugged the star.

The exes have clearly gone their separate ways since their final breakup last year, and as Tyga recently made clear, there is no bad blood between him and Kylie.

"I'm not a bitter person. That's like, if we break up, we break up," he told Nicki Minajon Queen Radio in August while also taking credit for amplifying his ex's fame. "We had a good time and we kept moving. You know, we went our separate ways, and we both are doing good, you know what I'm saying?"