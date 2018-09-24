Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Run Into Tyga at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Concert

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 9:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Tyga

SplashNews.com

Hold up! 

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner ran into a familiar face when they stepped out for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Sunday night. The stars were aligned as famous faces like the Kardashian sisters and their mama took in the show, but they weren't the only famous names in the crowd. Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga was also there and happened to cross paths with Kim and Kris in the general admission pit section during the concert. According to a source, the mother-daughter duo warmly greeted the rapper, who also performed earlier in the night during DJ Khaled's opening set. 

As Kardashians fans well know, the Grammy nominee and makeup mogul dated on and off for more than two years before calling it quits in early 2017. By that spring, she was out and about with beau Travis Scott. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi Webster, in February. 

Photos

Kylie Jenner & Tyga's Cutest Pics

Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Tyga

SplashNews.com

Kris and Kim appeared to be friendly with the star. According to photos of their encounter, the two had a smile on their face and the Kardashian matriarch also hugged the star. 

The exes have clearly gone their separate ways since their final breakup last year, and as Tyga recently made clear, there is no bad blood between him and Kylie. 

"I'm not a bitter person. That's like, if we break up, we break up," he told Nicki Minajon Queen Radio in August while also taking credit for amplifying his ex's fame. "We had a good time and we kept moving. You know, we went our separate ways, and we both are doing good, you know what I'm saying?"

Jenner echoed that in a 2017 episode of Life of Kylie. "There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T," she said at the time. "Him and I will always, always have a bond. There was no crazy fight, we just decided—well, I decided that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Kris Jenner , Tyga , Jay-Z , Beyoncé , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Celine Dion, 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Céline Dion Announces End of Las Vegas Residency

People's Choice Awards, PCAs

People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jennifer Lopez Perfectly Recovers After Falling Onstage

Shawn Mendes, Justin Timberlake, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Justin Timberlake and Shawn Mendes Performed Onstage Together and It Was as Magical as it Sounds

Jennifer Lopez, Las Vegas, Backstage

Jennifer Lopez Parties With Selena Gomez and Other Top Female Stars Backstage at Her Show

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, Live or Die

Noah Cyrus Has No Idea Who Released Her Music Video With Lil Xan

Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Drops Binge: Breaking Down His Lyrics About Eminem

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.