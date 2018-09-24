Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Run Into Tyga at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Concert

SplashNews.com
Hold up!
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner ran into a familiar face when they stepped out for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Sunday night. The stars were aligned as famous faces like the Kardashian sisters and their mama took in the show, but they weren't the only famous names in the crowd. Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga was also there and happened to cross paths with Kim and Kris in the general admission pit section during the concert. According to a source, the mother-daughter duo warmly greeted the rapper, who also performed earlier in the night during DJ Khaled's opening set.
As Kardashians fans well know, the Grammy nominee and makeup mogul dated on and off for more than two years before calling it quits in early 2017. By that spring, she was out and about with beau Travis Scott. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi Webster, in February.