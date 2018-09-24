ABC Stages Epic TGIF Reunion With Boy Meets World, Family Matters and Perfect Strangers Veterans

What we're about to show you is going to make your nostalgia-loving hearts soar. E! News has your exclusive first look at one epic TGIF reunion. Stars from Perfect Strangers, Family Matters and Boy Meets World assembled to help ABC relaunch the night with the casts of Speechless and Fresh Off the Boat.

Yes, that's Reginald VelJohnson aka Carl Winslow from Family Matters, Bronson Pinchot aka Balki Bartokomous and Mark Linn-Baker aka Larry Appleton, both from Perfect Strangers, and Danielle Fishel aka Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World, all together to welcome Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu and Randall Park, and Speechless stars Cedric Yarbrough and John Ross Bowie. The TGIF veterans have all gotten together to teach the newcomers a thing or two about being on the funny night.