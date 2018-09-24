Chadwick Boseman Is a People's Choice Awards Finalist! Check Out His Best Roles to Date to Celebrate

Wakanda forever!

Black Panther fans it's time to get excited because Chadwick Boseman has made a major splash when it comes to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

After he was initially nominated in two categories earlier this month, E! announced today that Boseman is a finalist in both of them, which is a pretty big deal.

The South Carolina native is a finalist for Male Movie Star of 2018 and Action Movie Star of 2018. The good news is that Boseman now has a big chance at being a PCAs winner this November, but only if you get back to the voting polls—or in our case, website—right now.

The 40-year-old actor is up for his role as T'Challa and Black Panther in the hit Marvel superhero film that is also a finalist in two categories.

Black Panther could take home trophies for both Movie of 2018 and Action Movie of 2018...if you vote!

Now that the final round of voting has begun (it opened today), both Boseman and Black Panther need fans to start voting for them ASAP!

Technically, you have a few weeks, but as of now every finalist is back to zero, so every vote counts and the sooner you vote the less likely you are to forget and miss a chance at seeing your favorite star give a fun speech when the show airs live in a few months.

Until the PCAs actually airs—on Nov. 11 on E!—you can relive Boseman's best roles so far below.

Oh, and don't forget to go and vote for the superstar actor while you're at it.

Chadwick Boseman, Lincoln Heights

Freeform

Lincoln Heights

In the early '00s Chadwick Boseman was seen here and there on television, but it wasn't until he landed the role of Nathaniel Ray in 2008 on Lincoln Heights that he had his first big break. He played the character, who was in the Army and later discovered was the son of the lead character Eddie Sutton (Russell Hornsby) on the ABC Family show for nine episodes and all of them were twisted and so interesting.

Chadwick Boseman, Persons Unknown

Michael Lavine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Persons Unknown

Following his time on Lincoln Heights the South Carolina native was on the short-lived series Persons Unknown. Again Boseman played a military man, this time named Graham McNair, who was one of several strangers who woke up to find themselves in a ghost town with no way out. 

Chadwick Boseman, 42

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

42

In 2013, Boseman made a big splash in the movie world when he portrayed Jackie Robinson in the film 42, which was a biography focusing on the athlete's road to becoming the first African American to play in Major League Baseball.

Chadwick Boseman, Draft Day

Summit Entertainment/Kobal/Shutterstock

Draft Day

The 40-year-old actor played Vontae Mack, a football player hoping to get drafted by Sonny Weaver Jr. (Kevin Costner) and the Cleveland Browns in Draft Day.

Get on Up

Universal Pictures

Get on Up

In 2014, Boseman portrayed another iconic figure in American history...James Brown. In Get on Up he helped depict the story of the musician's rise from poverty to the legendary artist he became.

Chadwick Boseman, Message from the King

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

Message from the King

The actor switched things up from sports and biography films with Message from the King. In this film, Jacob King (Boseman) arrives from South Africa in Los Angeles to avenge his sister's death. Oh, and it's a thriller!

Captain America Civil War, Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios

Captain America: Civil War

In 2016, fans first saw Boseman as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War and from then on he became a fan-favorite Marvel superhero.

Marshall, Josh Gad, Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown

Barry Wetcher/Open Road Films

Marshall

Marshall is the story of Thurgood Marshall (played by Boseman), the lawyer who became the first ever African-American Supreme Court Justice. With the help of Sterling K. Brown and Josh Gad, Boseman was able to depict this historical journey and become Marshall.

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios

Black Panther

2018's Black Panther took Boseman to super stardom as he played the title character Black Panther AKA T'Challa as he steps forward to lead the people of Wakanda into the future.

Avengers: Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman, Winston Duke, Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War

Boseman reprised his role as T'Challa and Black Panther for Avengers: Infinity War and teamed up with the rest of the good guys in the latest Marvel superhero flick.

