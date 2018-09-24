The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are less than two months away and the final round of voting has just begun!

On Monday, E! released all the finalists for this year's PCAs following initial fan votes, which reduced each category from 12 to five nominees. Did your favorite make the list this time around?

Before you figure out what your final round voting strategy will be—we know it's really important—take a look at the People's Choice Awards by the numbers video above to get all the details about this year's show.

For example, the 2018 PCAs will feature 43 total categories, which is a lot. That breaks down to awards in 16 television categories, 10 movie categories, nine music categories and eight pop culture categories.

Donald Glover, Selena Gomez and Beyoncé are the only three stars that have nominations in multiple genres at the 2018 PCAs. Plus, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt prove that they are the ultimate power couple with four nominations for their film, A Quiet Place.