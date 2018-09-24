Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Model Matching Baby Bumps in Sweet Throwback Photo

It's been about five months since Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her daughter True Thompson. But over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star threw it back to her pregnancy days by posting a picture of her baring her bump with then-pregnant sister Kylie Jenner.

The black and white shot showed the siblings showing off their baby bellies and sharing a sweet moment. Khloe rested her hands against the bump of her younger sister, who was just a little further along in her pregnancy. The makeup mogul smiled back at her big sis and rested her hands above hers.

Kylie was the first of the two to give birth and welcomed her daughter, Stormi Webster, with Travis Scott in February. While Khloe was ecstatic to meet the newest family member, she admitted she was going to miss having her baby bump buddy.

"Congratulations My Sweet Kylie!" the Good American head wrote alongside another matching bump photo. "What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama. love big mama."