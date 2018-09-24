Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Model Matching Baby Bumps in Sweet Throwback Photo

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 6:58 AM

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

It's been about five months since Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her daughter True Thompson. But over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star threw it back to her pregnancy days by posting a picture of her baring her bump with then-pregnant sister Kylie Jenner.

The black and white shot showed the siblings showing off their baby bellies and sharing a sweet moment. Khloe rested her hands against the bump of her younger sister, who was just a little further along in her pregnancy. The makeup mogul smiled back at her big sis and rested her hands above hers.

Kylie was the first of the two to give birth and welcomed her daughter, Stormi Webster, with Travis Scott in February. While Khloe was ecstatic to meet the newest family member, she admitted she was going to miss having her baby bump buddy.

"Congratulations My Sweet Kylie!" the Good American head wrote alongside another matching bump photo. "What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama. love big mama."

Khloe Kardashian Tells Kim and Kourtney Which Sister She Wants as Her Daughter's Potential Legal Guardian

Khloe then welcomed her first child with Tristan Thompson in April. However, these little ladies weren't the only ones to enter the Kardashian clan. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, Chicago West, via surrogate in January.

Given the trio's proximity in age range, the KKW Beauty head refers to the girls as "triplets." She also told E! News the sisters have actually grown closer since becoming mothers.

"I definitely feel like we are more connected now, especially that Khloe's back and we're hanging out with all the babies," she said at her Los Angeles KKW Beauty Pop-Up in July. "All the kids want to hang out. It's just a whole different experience now. It's so much fun."  

She also suggested the siblings can lean on each other for support. Back in July, Kim said she goes to Kylie for motherhood advice because she's "up on all the new gadgets and the new baby stuff."

The famous family members certainly make time for lots of get-togethers. Earlier this month, Kylie posted a picture of Stormi and Chicago donning matching pink PJs at a "slumber party."

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

