Cher Reignites Madonna Feud With a Single Shady Comment

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 5:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Madonna, Cher, Women's March

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

If Cher could turn back time, would she make amends with Madonna?

If her latest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is any indication, the answer is a clear "hell no." To promote her ABBA cover album, Dancing Queen, and her upcoming Here We Go Again Tour, Cher played a game called "5 Second Rule" with Ellen DeGeneres Monday (check your local listings). The premise of the game was simple: Stephen "tWitch" Boss would read a prompt, and then one of the players had to offer three different answers in five seconds or less.

At one point, an innocuous question gave Cher the chance to make a dig at her famous frenemy.

"Name three celebrities you'd want to do a duet with," Boss said.

"Oh! Adele, Pink and...uh, um—not Madonna," Cher said.

The audience expressed shock, with even DeGeneres joking, "Well, all right, Ms. Negative!"

Playing innocent, Cher asked, "Did I cheat?"

"Yeah!" DeGeneres told her. "He said who you'd want to—not who you wouldn't want to."

Unfazed, Cher told the daytime talk show host, "I took a little license."

Photos

9 Stars Who Dared to Cross Madonna

Until today's episode, fans believed Cher and Madonna were finally on good terms. They were photographed together at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., last year, and in a 2013 Reddit AMA, Cher insisted she "never hated" the Material Girl: "I just thought she was a bitch."

At the time, the 72-year-old "I Got You Babe" singer also noted she had a lot of "respect" for the 60-year-old "Ray of Light" singer. "I think Madge might be one of the most amazing artists I've known. I don't like everything she does, for sure, but she is always riding the crest of the wave," Cher explained. "She always saw trends WAY before anyone else and had great videos."

Cher's issues with Madonna date several decades. As she once explained in an interview in the '90s with CBS' Steve Kmetko, "There are lots of things that I respect about her. I think that she knows how to work the business like nobody I've ever seen before." But in spite of Madonna's business acumen, "There's something about her that I don't like. She's...mean. I don't like that."

"I remember having her over to my house a couple of times, because [Sean Penn] and I were friends, and she just was so rude to everybody. It seems to me that she's got so much that she doesn't have to act that way," Cher continued. "She acts like a spoiled brat all the time. And it seems to me when you reach the kind of acclaim that she's reached—and you can do whatever you want to do—you should be a little bit more magnanimous, and little bit less of a c--t."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cher , Madonna , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Feuds , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Finalists

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Model Matching Baby Bumps in Sweet Throwback Photo

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jennifer Lopez Perfectly Recovers After Falling Onstage

Millie Bobby Brown, Adam Levine, Maroon 5

Millie Bobby Brown Gives Epic Surprise Performance at Maroon 5's Concert

New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam and the Enduring Power of Medical Dramas

Kanye West, Chance the Rapper

Kanye West's Son Saint West and Chance the Rapper's Daughter Kensli Had a Cute Dance Party Together

Evan Ross, ASHLEE+EVAN 103

Evan Ross Has a Moving Studio Session After Bravely Confronting Emotions Surrounding His Father's Passing

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.