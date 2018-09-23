Kanye West and Saint West Throw First Pitches at Cubs-White Sox Game

Saint's big sports moment, the collective dream of millions of baseball fans, took place a day after his older sister North West, 5, achieved her own exciting first; she walked her first runway show.

Kanye has been in Chicago over the past few days and has long professed his love for the city. He and Kim even named their third child and second daughter, who was born in January, Chicago West.

Kanye recently sparked relocation rumors by saying he was moving back to the Windy City and "never leaving again" during an open-mic event on the South Side. A source later told E! News that Kim "isn't going to move to Chicago full time" although "she will be spending time there and supporting Kanye."

The source noted that her businesses are in Los Angeles and that the reality star "doesn't want to uproot the kids," adding, "Kanye changes his mind about things often, so she isn't going to make any big decisions. She is open to spending more time in Chicago, and they are talking about it."